CenterBook Partners LP Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,757 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 281,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $30,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 152,607 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 29,188 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $102.87 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.50. The company has a market capitalization of $178.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,937 shares of company stock worth $6,632,764 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

