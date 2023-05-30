CenterBook Partners LP Raises Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Global Payments by 1.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,943,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,064,000 after purchasing an additional 89,927 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Global Payments by 4.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,055,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,185,000 after purchasing an additional 157,380 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,273,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,110,000 after purchasing an additional 68,398 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,098,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,286 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 79.6% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,038 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPN. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.30.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.5 %

GPN opened at $99.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of -212.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -212.76%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

