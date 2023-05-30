CenterBook Partners LP Raises Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,867 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after purchasing an additional 283,323 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 328.5% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 363,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,868,000 after purchasing an additional 278,701 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $432,541,000 after purchasing an additional 269,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $567,246.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,039,368. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $244.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.11 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.38.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

