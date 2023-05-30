CenterBook Partners LP Reduces Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,662 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 7,032 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 43.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.15.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,659,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Stories

