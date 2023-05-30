CenterBook Partners LP Sells 14,185 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

CenterBook Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,185 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 392,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after acquiring an additional 224,039 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on DOX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Amdocs Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $96.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.47. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.79 and a fifty-two week high of $97.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Amdocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.