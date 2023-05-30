CenterBook Partners LP Sells 2,472 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AL. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter worth $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3,417.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Air Lease Price Performance

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

NYSE:AL opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

