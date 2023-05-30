CenterBook Partners LP Sells 2,896 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,608 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after purchasing an additional 361,614 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,178,651 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,009,722,000 after purchasing an additional 560,149 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,362,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $531,933,000 after purchasing an additional 58,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.11 and its 200 day moving average is $103.63. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.35 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

