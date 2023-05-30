Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Receives $70.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSR shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerspace from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Centerspace from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Centerspace from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Centerspace Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CSR stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $879.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.80. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.39%.

In related news, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $58,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,730.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerspace

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Centerspace by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Centerspace by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,478,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,826,000 after acquiring an additional 42,104 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Centerspace by 27.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after acquiring an additional 257,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 938,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 471,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,761,000 after purchasing an additional 169,783 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centerspace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerspace operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.