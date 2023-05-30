Centogene (CNTG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st.

Centogene Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. Centogene has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Centogene from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.

