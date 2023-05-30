Centrifuge (CFG) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 30th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $13.26 million and $586,214.17 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.22084204 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $446,398.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

