Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives $78.79 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.79.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ceridian HCM news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $36,561.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,544.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ceridian HCM news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 510 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $36,561.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,544.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total value of $448,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,345,938.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,746. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 137.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 416.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CDAY opened at $62.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.51. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -260.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.77 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.