ChargePoint (CHPT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 1st. Analysts expect ChargePoint to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. ChargePoint has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 73.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.84%. The business had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.31 million. On average, analysts expect ChargePoint to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48.

In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,184,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other ChargePoint news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,184,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 14,476 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $136,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086,469 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,808.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 429,610 shares of company stock worth $3,676,846. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 442.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 31,453 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,600,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,761,000 after buying an additional 614,958 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.68.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

