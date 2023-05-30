Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 10,214 Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 47,361,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,524,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,465 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 2,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 910,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 879,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,410,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,968,000 after purchasing an additional 869,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently -317.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 28,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

