Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes $204,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

SPDW stock opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.51.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

