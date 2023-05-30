Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,849 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $181,157.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,396,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $181,157.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,396,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,399.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,582 shares of company stock valued at $954,572. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena stock opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.04 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

