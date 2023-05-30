CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $176.67 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $212.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CME. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.25.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

