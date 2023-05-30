CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Receives $20.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

CNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in CNX Resources by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in CNX Resources by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CNX Resources by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,826 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 2,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,068,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Trading Down 2.5 %

About CNX Resources

CNX opened at $15.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

