Columbus McKinnon Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note issued on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Columbus McKinnon’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s FY2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

CMCO stock opened at $37.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average of $34.74.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.79 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 350.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 31.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

