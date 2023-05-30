Columbus McKinnon Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.02. The consensus estimate for Columbus McKinnon’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $37.29 on Monday. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.79 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,181,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,518,000 after buying an additional 4,071,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,223,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,159,000 after purchasing an additional 55,329 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 42.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,862,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,205,000 after buying an additional 553,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,791,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,558,000 after buying an additional 62,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,211,000 after purchasing an additional 36,868 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

