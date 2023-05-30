Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $48.61 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $47.31 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.49.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,107,097,000 after purchasing an additional 133,660,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,743,000 after purchasing an additional 117,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,934,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,003,000 after buying an additional 217,024 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,028,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,124,000 after buying an additional 58,123 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after buying an additional 544,292 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.87%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

