Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Receives $64.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $48.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $47.31 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.87%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

