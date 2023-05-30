CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 141.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,043 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.12% of CommScope worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,604,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CommScope by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CommScope by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,861 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,445,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

CommScope Price Performance

Insider Transactions at CommScope

NASDAQ COMM opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $13.73.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 56,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $249,889.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,673,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,447,293.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 92,249 shares of company stock valued at $437,188. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

