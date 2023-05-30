Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Community Financial from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $25.91 on Monday. Community Financial has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $41.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $36.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Community Financial had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Community Financial by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Community Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Community Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Community Financial by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Community Financial by 600.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 36.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

