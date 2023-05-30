Compass Point Trims SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Target Price to $14.50

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Compass Point from $15.75 to $14.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Compass Point’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded SLR Investment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of SLRC opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $764.93 million, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.13. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. SLR Investment had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $54.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 53,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $836,182.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,184,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,967,111.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 53,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $836,182.86. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,184,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,967,111.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shiraz Kajee acquired 7,500 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 145,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,018 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 614.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 275.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments.

