Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGEN shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Compugen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Compugen from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of Compugen stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. Compugen has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $91.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

