Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 23,854 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 336.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,854 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.1 %

CPB stock opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.14 and its 200 day moving average is $53.73. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.81%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Further Reading

