Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Timken by 520.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,826,000 after purchasing an additional 543,922 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Timken Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on TKR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.78.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $75.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.21. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Timken’s payout ratio is 23.61%.

Timken Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Further Reading

