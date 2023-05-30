Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,863 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Constellation Brands worth $31,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $232.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.62, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.64.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -698.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $216.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.