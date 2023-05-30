Contrasting 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) and Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI)

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) and Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.3% of 3D Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Rand Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of 3D Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Rand Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 3D Systems and Rand Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3D Systems 1 0 0 0 1.00 Rand Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

3D Systems currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.39%. Given 3D Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe 3D Systems is more favorable than Rand Worldwide.

3D Systems has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rand Worldwide has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 3D Systems and Rand Worldwide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3D Systems $538.03 million 1.95 -$123.31 million ($0.99) -8.07 Rand Worldwide $306.36 million 2.43 $33.17 million N/A N/A

Rand Worldwide has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 3D Systems.

Profitability

This table compares 3D Systems and Rand Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3D Systems -23.82% -11.82% -6.11% Rand Worldwide N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rand Worldwide beats 3D Systems on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

About Rand Worldwide

Rand Worldwide, Inc. engages in the provision of design, engineering, and facilities management solutions. It operates through the following business divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, ASCENT-Center for Technical Knowledge, Rand Simulation, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division offers Autodesk solutions and value-added services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries. The ASCENT-Center for Technical Knowledge division develops professional training materials and knowledge products for engineering software applications. The Rand Simulation division helps organizations bring their product vision to reality by providing engineering simulation products and consulting services to companies with complex design projects. The Rand 3D division focuses on offering professional, training solutions for Dassault Systems and software users. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Owing Mills, MD.

