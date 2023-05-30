Contrasting Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO) and AON (NYSE:AON)

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) and Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.1% of AON shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Tingo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of AON shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Tingo Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get AON alerts:

Risk & Volatility

AON has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tingo Group has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AON 20.63% -4,553.36% 8.67% Tingo Group 14.01% 28.62% 12.78%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares AON and Tingo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for AON and Tingo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AON 2 8 3 0 2.08 Tingo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

AON currently has a consensus price target of $319.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.68%. Given AON’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AON is more favorable than Tingo Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AON and Tingo Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AON $12.48 billion 5.08 $2.59 billion $12.46 24.93 Tingo Group $146.04 million 3.81 -$47.07 million N/A N/A

AON has higher revenue and earnings than Tingo Group.

Summary

AON beats Tingo Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Tingo Group

(Get Rating)

Tingo Group, Inc. operates through its subsidiaries, focused on the growth and development of its financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serve a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, including online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities. It is also involved in the growing telematics and commercial mobile resource management market, with a focus on designing, developing, manufacturing, and selling mobile computing solutions that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions. The company was founded on January 31, 2002 and is headquartered in Montvale, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.