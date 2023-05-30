Contrasting Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) and Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alithya Group and Weibo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alithya Group $349.33 million 0.45 -$12.40 million ($0.13) -13.77 Weibo $1.84 billion 1.95 $85.56 million $1.07 14.29

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than Alithya Group. Alithya Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weibo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Alithya Group has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weibo has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alithya Group and Weibo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alithya Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 Weibo 1 3 1 0 2.00

Alithya Group presently has a consensus target price of $3.44, suggesting a potential upside of 92.04%. Weibo has a consensus target price of $27.90, suggesting a potential upside of 82.47%. Given Alithya Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alithya Group is more favorable than Weibo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Weibo shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Weibo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alithya Group and Weibo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alithya Group -3.44% -8.57% -3.64% Weibo 14.36% 12.30% 5.88%

Summary

Weibo beats Alithya Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alithya Group



Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Alithya GoTest, solution allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare sectors and to centralized electronic medical records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Weibo



Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. The company was founded in August 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

