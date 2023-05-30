Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.82.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of COO stock opened at $369.39 on Tuesday. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $395.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $375.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,962. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 102,613.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $458,180,000 after buying an additional 1,384,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,125,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,577,508,000 after buying an additional 416,807 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,639,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,008,000 after buying an additional 386,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies



The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading

