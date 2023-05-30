Cormark Comments on The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $7.26 per share.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.25 billion.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$72.60.

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$67.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$67.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$68.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$63.19 and a 1-year high of C$86.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.56%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

