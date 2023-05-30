Cormark Weighs in on The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) – Cormark issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Thursday, May 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $6.15 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.8 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $57.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.79. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.709 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

