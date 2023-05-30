Cormark Weighs in on The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Friday, May 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.24. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.73 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.91 EPS.

TD has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday. Fundamental Research set a C$104.14 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$93.54.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$79.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$81.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$86.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$144.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$76.40 and a one year high of C$97.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.16 by C$0.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of C$12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.12 billion.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total value of C$3,367,426.32. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

