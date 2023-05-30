Crane (NYSE:CR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $75.48 on Monday. Crane has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.64 and its 200-day moving average is $100.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,674,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,462,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $733,474,000 after acquiring an additional 158,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,534,000 after acquiring an additional 56,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,071,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $462,158,000 after purchasing an additional 46,506 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,629,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

