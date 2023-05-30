Creative Planning Acquires 4,927 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

SRE opened at $143.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.93. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

