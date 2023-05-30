Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 63.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,949,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75,591 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on GPC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Price Performance

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $157.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.99. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.95 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.