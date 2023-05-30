Creative Planning Buys 28,291 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,291 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Prologis by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

PLD opened at $124.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.99. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $138.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

