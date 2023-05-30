Creative Planning Grows Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,539 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 32.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 692,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,317,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,505 shares of company stock worth $9,622,597 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $53.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

