Creative Planning Has $6.08 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,062,000 after purchasing an additional 292,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,020,000 after acquiring an additional 165,682 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,201,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,279,000 after acquiring an additional 159,849 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 16,285.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,295,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.62.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 326,213 shares of company stock valued at $55,412,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $168.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.28 and a 200-day moving average of $163.39. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $176.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The company has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

