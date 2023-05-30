Creative Planning Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Creative Planning raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABC. Mizuho lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.62.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 326,213 shares of company stock valued at $55,412,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $168.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.39. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $176.62.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Stories

