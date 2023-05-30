Creative Planning Has $6.64 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Equifax by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Equifax by 50.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $210.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $234.14.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Articles

