Creative Planning Has $6.82 Million Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $108.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.20 and a 200-day moving average of $118.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $90.87 and a one year high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.