Creative Planning Has $7.03 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 129.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,799 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,796,000. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 16,868 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $128.28 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.54. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

