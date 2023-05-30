Creative Planning Has $8.27 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,286 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $48.57. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $51.63.

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

