Creative Planning Increases Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Creative Planning boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $7,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,595,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $88.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.42. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.