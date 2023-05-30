Creative Planning Purchases 2,900 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,305,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,198,000 after acquiring an additional 354,202 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,616,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,862,000 after purchasing an additional 116,442 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,637,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,013,000 after acquiring an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,635,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,710,000 after acquiring an additional 60,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $804,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HCA stock opened at $264.41 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $294.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Argus increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.17.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

