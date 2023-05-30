Creative Planning Raises Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 67,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,274,000 after buying an additional 191,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock opened at $72.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.63. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $70.02 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

