Creative Planning Raises Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $264.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $294.02. The stock has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.17.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

